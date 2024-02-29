Quiet end to week, cold start this morning; Chance for rain tomorrow, warmer this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

QUIET end to the week

Next rain chance Friday afternoon

More warmth arrives this weekend

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: COLD! Patchy frost early this morning. Sunny skies but cool temperatures on Thursday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We only climb to the low 40s for highs. Thursday is the only day in our forecast with near to below-normal temperatures. Every other day looks to be warmer than normal.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers into Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Potential rainfall through Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs climbing to the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds but still warm and breezy. Low 70s for highs! A few showers are possible at night.

TUESDAY: A slight chance for showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers with highs in the upper 50s.

©2024 Cox Media Group