Quiet end to week, cold start this morning; Chance for rain tomorrow, warmer this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- QUIET end to the week
- Next rain chance Friday afternoon
- More warmth arrives this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: COLD! Patchy frost early this morning. Sunny skies but cool temperatures on Thursday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
We only climb to the low 40s for highs. Thursday is the only day in our forecast with near to below-normal temperatures. Every other day looks to be warmer than normal.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers into Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs climbing to the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds but still warm and breezy. Low 70s for highs! A few showers are possible at night.
TUESDAY: A slight chance for showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers with highs in the upper 50s.
