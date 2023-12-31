Mostly cloudy, chilly today; Passing rain/snow showers; 2024 off to chilly, seasonable start

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A few more clouds overnight

Passing rain/snow showers Sunday, little to no accumulation

2024 starts chilly, but seasonable

TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

New Year's Temps New Year's Temps (WHIO)

SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs around 40. Passing rain and/or snow showers, especially into the afternoon. Little to no accumulation or travel impacts expected.

Futurecast Futurecast (WHIO)

MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Partly sunny skies and cold. High temperatures in the upper 30s. A few flurries are not impossible, but coverage looks very isolated.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns as we briefly break the gloomy pattern. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies return as a storm system passes us to the south and east. Will hold the forecast dry here at this time. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature Trend Temperature Trend (WHIO)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and temps in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures remain seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low 40s.

