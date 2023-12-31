Mostly cloudy, chilly today; Passing rain/snow showers; 2024 off to chilly, seasonable start

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- A few more clouds overnight
- Passing rain/snow showers Sunday, little to no accumulation
- 2024 starts chilly, but seasonable
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs around 40. Passing rain and/or snow showers, especially into the afternoon. Little to no accumulation or travel impacts expected.
MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Partly sunny skies and cold. High temperatures in the upper 30s. A few flurries are not impossible, but coverage looks very isolated.
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns as we briefly break the gloomy pattern. Highs in the lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies return as a storm system passes us to the south and east. Will hold the forecast dry here at this time. Highs in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and temps in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures remain seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low 40s.
