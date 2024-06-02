Mostly cloudy, chance for isolated showers today; Heat cranking up next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers continue into Sunday

Cranking up heat, humidity next week

Multiple chances of showers, storms

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Best chance for showers looks to be early, with only isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Much of the day, if not all, should be dry. A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible, but would not bank on it. Warmer and humid with highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Chances for showers and storms returning, especially in the afternoon and evening. Warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Good chances of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: We will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast. Highs a bit cooler near 80.

FRIDAY: A lingering shower or two is possible, but confidence is not the greatest as we will need to see how timing shakes out as a front passes through. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and looking dry as of now. Highs in the middle 70s.

