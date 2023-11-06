Increasing clouds, breezy with chance of rain today; Warmer temperatures this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Increasing rain chances

Above normal temperatures

Temperatures return closer to normal

FULL FORECAST:

MONDAY: Clouds increase with an isolated shower possible throughout the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Warmer than normal temps with highs in the upper 60s and breezy.

Futurecast Wind speed for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Best chance of rain. Still very scattered.

Futurecast for Wednesday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Warmer with highs approaching 70.

Indecisive mother nature this week Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

THURSDAY: An isolated shower and mostly cloudy. Cooler with temperatures struggling to reach the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler Friday. Highs only around 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

