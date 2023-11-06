Increasing clouds, breezy with chance of rain today; Warmer temperatures this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Increasing rain chances
- Above normal temperatures
- Temperatures return closer to normal
FULL FORECAST:
MONDAY: Clouds increase with an isolated shower possible throughout the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Warmer than normal temps with highs in the upper 60s and breezy.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Best chance of rain. Still very scattered.
Warmer with highs approaching 70.
THURSDAY: An isolated shower and mostly cloudy. Cooler with temperatures struggling to reach the 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler Friday. Highs only around 50.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.
