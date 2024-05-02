Hottest day of year today; Chance for showers, storms next few days

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Hottest day of the year
- Wet weather pattern arrives
- Severe weather chances staying low
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early, turning partly cloudy by the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Highs in the middle 80s.
An isolated thunderstorm bubbling up during the heating of the day can’t be ruled out.
A few more showers or storms are possible Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with on-and-off showers and storms. Staying warm with highs near 80 degrees.
SATURDAY: Don’t cancel your plans yet, but a few showers and storms will be around. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Another chance for showers and storms. A touch cooler with highs in the middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. highs near 80.
