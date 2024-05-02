Hottest day of year today; Chance for showers, storms next few days

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Hottest day of the year

Wet weather pattern arrives

Severe weather chances staying low

DETAILED FORECAST:

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early, turning partly cloudy by the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday

Highs in the middle 80s.

Futurecast through 11 a.m.

An isolated thunderstorm bubbling up during the heating of the day can’t be ruled out.

Futurecast for 8 p.m. Thursday

A few more showers or storms are possible Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with on-and-off showers and storms. Staying warm with highs near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Don’t cancel your plans yet, but a few showers and storms will be around. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Another chance for showers and storms. A touch cooler with highs in the middle 70s.

Potential rainfall through Tuesday

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. highs near 80.

