Hot, stray shower possible today, tomorrow; Best chance for showers Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren Counties in Ohio, as well as Randolph, Union, and Wayne Counties in Indiana until 12 a.m. tonight.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Hot, Stray Shower Possible Today
- Best Rain Chance: Sunday into Monday
- Slight drop in heat and humidity again next week
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Sunshine with a few clouds, according to StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
A stray shower is possible, mainly north of I-70. Highs near 90.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible.
Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, muggy conditions with highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible. Isolated strong storm possible
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering showers and storms are expected. An isolated strong storm is possible.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, drier, and less humid. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, drier feel continues. Highs in the middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Isolated shower or storm possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.
