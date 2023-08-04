Hot, stray shower possible today, tomorrow; Best chance for showers Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren Counties in Ohio, as well as Randolph, Union, and Wayne Counties in Indiana until 12 a.m. tonight.

Air Quality Alert until 12 a.m. Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Hot, Stray Shower Possible Today

Best Rain Chance: Sunday into Monday

Slight drop in heat and humidity again next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 Day Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

FRIDAY: Sunshine with a few clouds, according to StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Backyard forecast for today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

A stray shower is possible, mainly north of I-70. Highs near 90.

Greene County Fair Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dragons forecast for tonight Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Futurecast for Friday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible.

Futurecast for Saturday afternoon Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures next 5 days Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, muggy conditions with highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible. Isolated strong storm possible

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering showers and storms are expected. An isolated strong storm is possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, drier, and less humid. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, drier feel continues. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Isolated shower or storm possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

