Frost Advisory for part of region this morning, warmer this weekend; Chance of showers return

A Frost Advisory is now in effect until 9 a.m. this morning for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Frost possible north early

Locking in the warmth

Occasional rain chances late week into next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Sunny to start the day with temperatures rapidly warming into the 70s during the afternoon with clouds building, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Rain looks to hold off until after 5 p.m. and we may see a few thunderstorms into Friday night with no severe weather expected.

SATURDAY: A morning shower or storm is possible followed by some clearing and breezy.

Gusts 20-30+ m.ph. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Breezy with gusts of 20-30+ MPH, warm, and partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Chances for a few more showers or thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Lower confidence exists here but a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible with highs again in the 70s.





