Fog possible tonight then rain Friday

DAYTON, OH — We’re looking at an active weather pattern over the coming weeks. As things stand now, we should see a weather system pass through here every 2 to 3 days. With that, we’ll have chances for rain lots of clouds to go around.

For tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky. Fog may be an issue again by tomorrow morning. Be careful driving late tonight into early Thursday

Friday, low pressure approaching from the south will spread rain across the area. Rainfall totals will be highest near and south of I-70. That’s where we may see .5″ to 1″ of rain. Lighter totals likely further north.

Two more cold fronts come through Tuesday and Wednesday night. This likely sets us up for a chilly Thanksgiving. More to come on those as we get closer.