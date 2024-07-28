Showers and storms forecasted throughout week: What you can expect

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain is expected throughout the week in parts of the Miami Valley, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

A few showers and storms are possible on Sunday night. The lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday WX Sunday WX (WHIO)

Storm Center 7 will track rain and storms forecasted to continue throughout the week.

Sunday WX Sunday WX (WHIO)

According to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn, showers and storms with heavy rain are possible on Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance for isolated strong to severe storms.

>>Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn’s forecast

Sunday WX Sunday WX (WHIO)

The chance for precipitation continues through Friday, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. There will be a smaller chance of rain on Saturday, but it cannot be ruled out.

It will be hot and humid this week as temperatures will stay in the 80s and 90s.

Storm Center 7 will continue to provide the latest updates on this week’s weather.

Sunday WX Sunday WX (WHIO)

©2024 Cox Media Group