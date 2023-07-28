Flash Flood Warning for Preble, Butler Counties; Heat Warning, Advisory for region today

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Preble County in Ohio; Union and Wayne counties in Indiana until 7:30 a.m. this morning.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Butler County until 5 a.m. this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning today for Butler, Montgomery, and Warren counties starting at 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service continues a Heat Advisory for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Preble, Shelby, and Union in Ohio; Union, and Wayne in Indiana until 9 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service continues an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren counties that will continue until 12 a.m. today.

Heat alerts until 9 p.m. Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff





Severe weather outlook for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Air Quality Alert Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered storms possible, a few strong

Dangerous hot and humid temperatures today (Heat Advisory) (Excessive Heat Warning) (Poor Air Quality)

Returning closer to “normal” late weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Mugginess meter for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

'Feels like' temperatures next few days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for part of the region starting at 12 p.m. while the rest of the area is under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. tonight.

Heat dangers to watch Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Protecting your pets from heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Outside in the heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

StormCenter 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says there is a chance for storms mainly after 3 p.m. this afternoon. Heat Index will be in the low 100s.

SATURDAY: Storms are possible. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Increasing temperatures, highs returning in the upper 80s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continue to rise. Highs returning in the 90s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies.

