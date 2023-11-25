Dry and cold today; Rain arrives Sunday, potential for snowflakes

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Weekend starts dry

Rain arrives Sunday, may end as a few snowflakes

Coldest air of the season so far next week



DETAILED FORECAST:

Todays Highs | Saturday Nov. 25 WX

SATURDAY: Some sunshine with clouds increasing later in the day. Dry and cold with highs in the low 40s.

What to wear | Saturday Nov. 25 WX

Projected Wind Gusts | Saturday Nov. 25 WX

SUNDAY: Cloudy, chilly, breezy, and wet. Scattered showers with highs in the low to middle 40s. A few snowflakes may fall as precipitation ends and colder air wraps in, but no accumulation is expected.

Futurecast | Saturday Nov. 25 WX

Wind Speed | Saturday Nov. 25 WX

Futurecast 2 | Saturday Nov. 25 WX

MONDAY: Clearing skies with much colder temperatures arriving. Afternoon highs in the lower to mid 30s. Coldest afternoon high since March 14th.

Monday Forecast High | Saturday Nov. 25 WX

Rainfall Potential | Saturday Nov. 25 WX

TUESDAY: Very cold start with lows around 20, and a few upper teens possible in outlying areas. Mainly sunny during the day and staying cold with highs only in the lower to middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder with highs climbing back to around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably cool with highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain returns with highs in the middle 40s.

