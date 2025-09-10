Day 28 without .5” of rain

DAYTON — The dry weather drags on. It was another beautiful day across the Miami Valley, but another dry leading to drier soil conditions across the region. The new drought monitor will be released tomorrow, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to officially see parts of the Miami Valley included in moderate drought.

It has been Dry

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

High pressure is the driving force in the weather both at the surface and aloft. This is providing us with sunny skies, warm days, and cool nights. A gradual warming trend is likely through the weekend. Highs could reach the upper 80s… solidly above normal for this time of year.

Getting Drier and Hotter

This weekend, a weak front looks to sink southward. This could give us a slight chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. However, don’t get too excited as moisture still looks very limited.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Into next week, it’s back to a dry, high pressure forecast. Sunshine and warmer than normal weather appears likely.