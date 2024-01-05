Cold start, dry today, Chances for snow this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cold and frosty start Friday

Chances for light snow both Saturday and Sunday

Potent low moves in Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Freezing and frosty start. Increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and seasonable with highs near 40, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Snow chances are more likely after midnight.

SATURDAY: Snow showers are possible beginning early Saturday morning.

Precipitation may mix with or change to rain before ending around midday Saturday.

Light accumulations of less than 1″ possible. Highs in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: A quick-moving system may bring a few more snow showers on Sunday morning. These again may mix with rain as temperatures rise. An additional dusting of snow is possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Either rain or snow is possible Tuesday morning. Quickly becoming all rain into Tuesday afternoon. Windy with gusts exceeding 30MPH. Highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a chance for lingering snow showers. Colder with highs in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly with highs near 40.

