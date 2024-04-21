Chilly, chance for frost this morning; More rain arrives Tuesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Patchy frost Sunday and Monday Mornings

More rain arrives Tuesday

Below normal temperatures through Thursday

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

SUNDAY: Chilly in the morning with lows in the mid 30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out. More clouds early, more sun late. Cool with highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

MONDAY: Frost is possible again during the morning. Mostly sunny and a bit milder with highs returning to the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a good chance of showers in the afternoon. Thunderstorms looking unlikely with this next system. Breezy and mild with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday WX Saturday WX (WHIO)

WEDNESDAY: Skies gradually clear and cooler air arrives. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with a highs in the lower to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: The chance of a few showers returns late in the day as of now with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

©2024 Cox Media Group