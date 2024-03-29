Chance for early sprinkles; Otherwise sunny, cloudy mix today; Scattered storms early next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:



FRIDAY: Early chance of a sprinkle, otherwise sunshine and clouds mixed with highs in the middle 60s. Better chances for showers and a few storms return overnight. Severe weather is not expected.

SATURDAY: Showers likely and a few thunderstorms are possible as well. Severe risk looks to be near zero right now. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Partly sunny. Showers possible late. Highs in the lower 60s. Better chances of showers and storms arrive into the evening and overnight.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms looking likely. Repeated rounds of heavy rain and the potential for strong storms is on the radar for us to keep an eye on in the coming days. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms could continue into Tuesday with more chances for heavy rain or strong storms. Certainly need to keep an eye on this as we move closer. Highs a bit cooler in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and much colder with a few showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Finally drier with some sunshine and clouds mixed. Cool with highs around 50.

