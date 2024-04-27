Breezy start to the weekend; very warm temperatures today, tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Breezy start to the weekend
- Cranking up the heat Sunday
- Warm with occasional storm chances next week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Scattered Showers tapering off in the morning. A mix of clouds and sun with very warm temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Breezy with gusts above 30MPH.
SUNDAY: Warm and breezy Sunday. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80 degrees.
TUESDAY: A chance of AM showers and thunderstorms with highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
THURSDAY: Afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances. Highs will be in the low 80s
FRIDAY: More of the same. Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group