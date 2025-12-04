Big time cold expected tonight

DAYTON, OH — Bundle up, it is about to get COLD tonight. Snowpack, light winds, and some clearing in the clouds will allow for temperatures to really drop tonight. I exepct a low near 10 degrees in Dayton with single digit lows more likely north of I-70. There won’t be much wind tonight, but any wind will drive the wind chills down closer to zero.

The coldest part of the night will come between 2-4AM, and then temperatures will closely climb toward daybreak. I still expect widespread teens when we’re getting ready to start our day Friday morning.

In the cold airmass over the next 7 days, there will continue to be several chances for snow. Some flurries are possible on Saturday with another chance of light accumulating snow on Sunday