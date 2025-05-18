TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi overturns on I-75 in Sidney

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Sidney, a semi-trailer has overturned on southbound Interstate 75 near the exit for Michigan Street. Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s camera shows that the semi is blocking both southbound lanes. No injuries have been reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Delays of up to an hour have been reported.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

