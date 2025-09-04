TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed due to semi crash on I-70 in Clark Co.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

State troopers and medics have responded to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 70 Eastbound in Clark County. The right lane is closed past State Route 72 on I-70 EB.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

