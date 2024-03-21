Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked on EB I-70 due to crash near I-75

By WHIO Staff

Crash on I-70 near I-75 Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/ODOT)

  • We are seeing delays on Eastbound Interstate 70 near Interstate 75 after a crash. The left lane is blocked. ODOT cameras are showing delays on EB I-70 back to the I-75 ramp. Officers and state troopers are at the scene. We will continue to provide updates.

Crash on I-70 near I-75 (ODOT/ODOT)

Crash on I-70 near I-75 (ODOT/ODOT)

