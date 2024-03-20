Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked following crash on SB I-75 near State Route 4

By WHIO Staff

Crash on SB I-75 at State Route 4 Photo from: ODOT (ODOT)

By WHIO Staff

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

  • The left lane is blocked following a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 at State Route 4 in Dayton. Officers and medics are on the scene. We are seeing delays of more than 15 minutes. Traffic is backed up past Wagner Ford Road on SB I-75.

Crash on SB I-75 at State Route 4 Photo from: ODOT (ODOT)

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Click here to add this map to your website.

 

Lowest Area Gas Prices

NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

 

 

Find low Gas Prices at GasBuddy.com

 

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

 

Dayton Historical Gas Price Charts Provided by GasBuddy.com







© 2020 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Eclipse Watch 2024

Most Read