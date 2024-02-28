TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-75 reopens after ‘serious’ crash in Moraine

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Moraine, southbound Interstate 75 has reopened after a “serious” multi-vehicle crash, dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 just before 10:30 a.m. At least one person was injured in the crash.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

