TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane closed due to crash on I-75 NB near U-S 35

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash is blocking the left lanes on I-75 northbound between Edwin C Moses Boulevard and U.S. 35. ODOT cameras are showing delays on I-75 NB. This is the third different crash on Interstate 75 in Downtown Dayton since 7:15 a.m.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group