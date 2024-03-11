Overturned semi closes lanes on busy highway in Greene County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes on U.S. 35 W are closed at U.S. 42 N after a semi-truck that overturned. Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers told News Center 7 that troopers were dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to an injury crash. We are working to learn how severe any potential injuries are.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

