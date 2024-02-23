Wright State’s big 2nd half helps get road win over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT — The Wright State Raiders used a big second half to pull away from Detroit Mercy in a 93-78 victory Thursday night.

>>RELATED: Wright State goes on big 2nd half run to beat Northern Kentucky

The Raiders led 43-41 at halftime and it stayed close to start the second as the Titans took a 49-48 lead on Mak Manciel’s three-point play with 14:53 to play.

But WSU scored 17 unanswered points as part of a 20-3 scoring run and never looked back.

Trey Calvin led five Wright State players in double figures with 25 points and dished out six assists. Brandon Noel added 22 and Tanner Holden scored 15 points. Alex Huibregtse had 13 and Logan Woods scored 11 points.

The Raiders made 53% of their shots for the game, including 60% in the first half. They made 11 three-pointers, marking the third time they hit double-dight three-pointers in a game. WSU also made 11-13 free throws in the second half.

Wright State improves to 16-12 overall (11-6 in the Horizon League).

The Raiders’ next game will be Sunday afternoon when they play at Oakland at 3 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group