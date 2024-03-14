Wright State University athletic director retiring

DAYTON — Wright State University has announced that Bob Grant, director of athletics, will retire after more than 30 years at WSU.

He has served as athletic director since 2008.

“Bob leaves a legacy marked by extraordinary success and an unwavering commitment to our student-athletes,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards, Ph.D.

During his tenure, the Raiders secured NCAA landmark victories in men’s soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, and men’s basketball.

Notably, the volleyball program secured the university’s first at-large NCAA tournament bid in 2019.

His resignation takes effect on March 31.

Joylynn Brown will serve as the interim director of athletics.

Joylynn Brown Deputy AD at WSU Photo from Wright State University





