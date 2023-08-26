Wright State to play 5 home non-conference games: Horizon League unveils conference games

DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders announced its non-conference schedule and will also know who they will play in the Horizon League for the upcoming season.

The Raiders will begin the season playing at Colorado State on November 10 and hosting Toledo on November 14 at the Nutter Center.

WSU plays at Indiana on November 16 and Davidson on December 2 to go along with a trip to the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Wright State will host Bethel on December 7, play Western Kentucky on December 12, and host Miami (OH) on December 19. The Raiders also have a non-conference game on December 22 against Muskingum.

The Raiders will play 20 games in the Horizon League. They open conference play when they host IUPUI on November 29 against IUPUI.

WSU begins its longest road trip of the season on December 29 at Green Bay and battles Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve, December 29.

Wright State will host Cleveland State on January 4 and play three straight road games against Purdue Fort Wayne (January 6), Robert Morris (January 10), and Youngstown State (January 12).

The Raiders have two straight home games, January 18-20, against Green Bay and Milwaukee before road games at Cleveland State and IUPUI.

WSU will play six of their last nine contests at home.

The opening rounds of the Horizon League Championship will take place March 5 and 7. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for August 11-12 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

