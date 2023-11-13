Flyers learn pairing for first-round NCAA men’s soccer tournament

DAYTON — The University of Dayton Men’s Soccer team will be playing in the 2023 Men’s College Cup.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, the No. 6. Flyers played against the top-seed Virginia Commonwealth University Rams in the A-10 Championship.

The Flyers won 2-1 and earned an automatic bid to play in the tournament.

The following day, the team sat down for a viewing party of the NCAA Selection Show in the Frericks Center on campus.

The Flyers will play the Louisville Cardinals in the first round on Nov. 16.

If they win, they will then play the West Virginia Mountaineers.

This season, the Flyers have a record of (8-6-6).

The 2023 Men’s College Cup will take place in Louisville at the Lynn Family Stadium.

