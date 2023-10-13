Dayton men’s basketball game time announced for 2023-24 season

DAYTON — The University of Dayton has announced the game times for the upcoming 2023-24 season men’s basketball season.

UD will play two exhibition games.

They host Ohio State on October 22 at 6 p.m. in a charity game to support adolescent and young adult mental health and suicide prevention, the university said.

The Flyers will also host Cedarville on October 28 at 2 p.m.

Dayton opens the regular season on November 6 when they host SIUE at 7 p.m.

Their second game will be at Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. in Evanston, Illinois.

UD will play LSU in the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals Charleston Classic on November 16 at 4 p.m.

