Dayton beats Cedarville to close out exhibition season, shifts focus to regular season

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers closed out the exhibition season Saturday afternoon by beating Cedarville, 75-40, at the University of Dayton Arena.

DaRon Holmes II had a double-double to lead UD. He finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Kobe Elvis added 12 points, making four three-pointers.

Javon Bennett came off the bench and added 10.

Malachi Smith scored nine points and was one of three Flyers with three assists.

Dayton’s defense held Cedarville to 26% shooting from the field, including 4-26 from three-point range.

“We were able to play to our identity from a defensive standpoint and keep them off the free throw line,” said Coach Anthony Grant after the game on Saturday. “On the offensive end, I thought we were able to be in attack mode.”

UD will now get ready to open the 2023-24 regular season.

They host SIUE on November 6 at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

