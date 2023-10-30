University Of Dayton Flyers

Dayton beats Cedarville to close out exhibition season, shifts focus to regular season

By WHIO Staff
Photo of DaRon Holmes II. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto

Photo of Daron Holmes II against Cedarville Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK ROSHTO www.dblrphoto.com /Rick Roshto)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers closed out the exhibition season Saturday afternoon by beating Cedarville, 75-40, at the University of Dayton Arena.

>>Dayton's DaRon Holmes named on preseason watch list for nation's top award

DaRon Holmes II had a double-double to lead UD. He finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Kobe Elvis added 12 points, making four three-pointers.

Javon Bennett came off the bench and added 10.

Malachi Smith scored nine points and was one of three Flyers with three assists.

Dayton’s defense held Cedarville to 26% shooting from the field, including 4-26 from three-point range.

“We were able to play to our identity from a defensive standpoint and keep them off the free throw line,” said Coach Anthony Grant after the game on Saturday. “On the offensive end, I thought we were able to be in attack mode.”

>>Dayton loses charity exhibition game to Ohio State

UD will now get ready to open the 2023-24 regular season.

They host SIUE on November 6 at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

