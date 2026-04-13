Rookies help bring Met Gala energy to the WNBA draft's orange carpet

High fashion flair was on full display during the WNBA 's orange carpet as incoming rookies expressed their individual personalities while strolling into the next chapter of their lives.

Monday night’s looks spanned the gamut from dressy business pantsuits to full-on Hollywood-style glamour filled with designer labels.

“I feel like if you have the confidence you can pull anything off,” LSU guard and rapper Flau’jae Johnson said.

The attention and detail given to the draft night outfits also is good preparation for the “Tunnel Fits” that have become a major part of WNBA marketing with how the players look arriving for games during the season.

Johnson, who does not lack for confidence, walked the carpet in a daring black, sleeveless gown with slits down the side with a black fur wrapped around her waist and holding a bejeweled clutch. She told her stylist to give her a look that could work for both the WNBA draft and the Met Gala.

The five UCLA Bruins on hand Monday night took time before posing with the rest of the players at the draft for a version of their own first look at each other's floor-length dresses — along with a quick selfie.

Awa Fam Thiam, a 6-foot-4 center from Spain, joined TCU forward and fellow Spaniard Marta Suarez decking out in red. Suarez wore a red pantsuit with a large black belt anchoring her middle, while Fam Thiam went with a daring red gown featuring cutouts over her left shoulder and portions of her midriff.

“I saw this moment like introducing myself,” Suarez said. “I'm passionate, I'm fiery and the red looks good on me what can I say?”

Fam Thiam also loves the color red: “I saw this dress yesterday and I felt like this is the dress.”

Suarez carried a purse she painted on one side with her fellow players on hand for this draft signing the other side for what she called her introduction to the league. She also paints her shoes for games, a tradition she intends to take with her into the WNBA.

“I love painting," Suarez said. “That's my love language.”

Ta'Niya Latson brought a bit of the 1960s mixed with old Hollywood to the orange carpet as the South Carolina guard had a little swoop of hair over her forehead to go with a black sequined gown. She wore Christian Louboutin black pumps, elbow-length gloves and a clutch handbag.

Raven Johnson debuted a bob hairdo on the orange carpet — a big change from the long hair the South Carolina guard had in a ponytail at the Final Four only a week ago. Johnson said she partnered with Coach going for a rich and elegant look in a gray and black jacket-style dress with black clutch, diamond necklace and earrings.

As fabulous as the women looked for their draft close-ups, the incoming rookies also sound ready to do their part styling up lots of looks for those “Tunnel Fits” when the season starts in May.

“Tunnel fits are going to be great,” Flau'jae Johnson said. “I’m just very excited. Ever since I did the cover of Teen Vogue, I'm really into fashion.”

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