Sports

Preble Shawnee senior among candidates for Ohio Mr. Basketball

By WHIO Staff

Mason Shrout, Ohio Mr. Basketball nominee Photo from: WOAC Sports Twitter (WOAC Sports Twitter)

By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A local high school student is one of eight candidates for Ohio Mr. Basketball.

>>Wright State University athletic director retiring

Mason Shrout, a 6-5 Preble Shawnee High School senior, is up for the award, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

He helped lead the Arrows to a second straight Division III district title and berth to the regionals.

Shrout is the first player from Preble County to score over 2,000 career points and has already signed with Purdue Fort Wayne.

Shawnee advanced to the regional finals after beating Tri-Village, 57-48, Wednesday night at Trent Arena in Kettering. Shrout scored 19 points.

Preble Shawnee will play Versailles at 7 p.m. Saturday night in Kettering.

Versailles advanced by beating Mariemont, 68-43.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read