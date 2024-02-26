Ohio State’s buzzer beater completes comeback win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, MI — The Ohio State Buckeyes overcame a second-half double-digit deficit to beat Michigan State at the buzzer, 60-57, Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Dale Bonner buried a three-pointer in the corner with 0.2 seconds remaining to give the Buckeyes the lead.

Ohio State trailed by as much as 12 points in the second half, 50-38 with 11:05 remaining. They outscored the Spartans, 11-2, over a stretch of five minutes to cut the deficit to 52-51.

Michigan led 56-53 after a jumper by Tyson Walker with 1:36 to play but Devin Royal scored to cut it 56-55. Bonner’s steal with 37 seconds left gave the Buckeyes possession and Roddy Gayle, Jr.’s two foul shots put OSU ahead for the first time, 57-56, with 11 seconds remaining.

Walker made one of two free throws with six seconds left to tie the game at 57-57.

Bruce Thornton found Bonner cross-court and he knocked a trey to give Ohio State their first true road victory of the season.

