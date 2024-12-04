Dayton rallies from 2nd half deficit to beat Western Michigan

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers had to come from behind to beat Western Michigan, 77-69, at the UD Arena Tuesday night.

This was UD’s first game back from the Maui Invitational.

Enoch Cheeks led the Flyers with 23 points and eight rebounds. He was one of four Dayton players in double figures. Nate Santos added 15 points while Javon Bennett and Posh Alexander each scored 12.

UD trailed 35-32 at halftime and the Broncos built the lead to as much as 10 points, 44-34, with 17:21 to play.

The Flyers responded with a 13-2 run. Alexander and Malachi Smith each made two free throws to cap the run to give Dayton a 47-46 advantage.

Markhi Strickland scored to reclaim the lead for WMU, 48-47.

Alexander’s layup put UD ahead for good, 49-48. Cheeks followed with a layup that extended the lead to 51-48 and they never looked back.

The Flyers improved to 7-2 overall.

Dayton’s next game will be Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host Lehigh.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio and carried here at WHIO.com.

