Dayton Dragons clinch Midwest League playoff berth

MIDLAND, MI — The Dayton Dragons have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The Dragons are the East Division Second Half Champions after beating Great Lakes, 1-0, Monday afternoon in Midland, Michigan.

Cam Collier drove in the game’s only run in the sixth inning. Simon Miller struck out the side in the ninth to preserve the win and send the Dragons into the postseason.

Dayton had two runners on with one out in the sixth and pulled off a double steal. Collier hit a ground ball to first, who threw home, but Jay Allen II slid in head-first and touched home plate before the tag.

The Dragons will host Game 1 of the First Round of the playoffs on Sept. 10 against Lake County.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Visit this website for ticket information or call (937) 228-2287.

