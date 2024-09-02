Dayton Dragons close to clinching Midwest League playoff berth

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons got closer to clinching a playoff berth on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dragons beat the West Michigan White Caps, 7-2, on Sunday at Day Air Ballpark.

Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is one after the Great Lake Loons lost Sunday night.

Dayton must win one of their six remaining games to clinch a playoff berth.

All six games will be at Great Lakes with the first Monday at 4:05 p.m.

The Dragons play the Loons Wednesday-Sunday.

If Dayton qualifies for the playoffs, they host Lake County in Game 1 of the First Round on Sept. 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in a best-of-three series.

The winner advances to the Midwest League Championship Series and potential home games for the Dragons are Sept. 17 and 18.





©2024 Cox Media Group