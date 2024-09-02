Dayton Dragons close to clinching Midwest League playoff berth

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons got closer to clinching a playoff berth on Sunday.
The Dragons beat the West Michigan White Caps, 7-2, on Sunday at Day Air Ballpark.
Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is one after the Great Lake Loons lost Sunday night.
Dayton must win one of their six remaining games to clinch a playoff berth.
All six games will be at Great Lakes with the first Monday at 4:05 p.m.
The Dragons play the Loons Wednesday-Sunday.
If Dayton qualifies for the playoffs, they host Lake County in Game 1 of the First Round on Sept. 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in a best-of-three series.
The winner advances to the Midwest League Championship Series and potential home games for the Dragons are Sept. 17 and 18.
