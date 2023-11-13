Browns rally to beat Ravens on last-second field goal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 33-31, Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dustin Hopkins’ 40-yard field goal as time expired won the game for the Browns.

Deshaun Watson completed all 14 of his passes in the second half for 134 yards with a touchdown.

Cleveland improves to 6-3 and is tied for second place in the AFC North with Pittsburgh, trailing Baltimore by a half-game.

The Ravens took the lead on the second play of the game when Kyle Hamilton batted Watson’s pass in the air and intercepted it. He returned it 18 yards for a touchdown 40 seconds into the game to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead.

Keaton Mitchell scored on a 39-yard touchdown run on the Ravens’ first offensive series to extend it 14-0, less than five minutes in.

Hopkins made three field goals to cut the deficit to 17-9 at halftime.

Odell Beckham Jr. opened the scoring in the third quarter by catching a Lamar Jackson pass over the middle and running 40 yards for a touchdown to extend to 24-9.

But the Browns responded with a 75-yard, 17-play drive capped by a three-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt and a two-point conversion by Watson that made it 24-17 after three quarters.

Cleveland was about to get the ball back when ex-Raven James Proche fumbled a punt and Baltimore recovered.

On the next drive, the Browns were called for a holding penalty on third down to keep the drive going and then Baltimore had a touchdown called ball for holding. It appeared Jackson had thrown an interception in the end zone but another holding penalty on the Browns negated that. Gus Edwards scored two plays later and the Baltimore led, 31-17.

But the Browns would not go away. Watson found Elijah Moore for a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 31-24. On the Ravens’ next offensive series, Ogbo Okoronkwo defected Jackson’s pass and Greg Newsome II came down with it for an interception and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. But Hopkins missed the extra point and Cleveland trailed 31-30.

Cleveland got the ball back with 4:55 remaining. They drove to Baltimore’s 22-yard line with three seconds left. Hopkins kicked the game-winner as the clock hit all zeroes.

The Browns will host the Steelers on Nov. 20 at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

Browns Ravens Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs past Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce during the first half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

