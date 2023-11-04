Reds decline Joey Votto’s 2024 option, making him a free agent

CINCINNATI — It’s the end of an era in Cincinnati, as the Reds announce they will not be picking up the club option for a beloved and fan-favorite player.

On Saturday, the Reds declined the 2024 contract option for legendary first baseman Joey Votto, making him a free agent for the first time after 17 seasons with Cincinnati.

Nick Krall, Cincinnati’s President of Baseball Operations, explained the decision to decline the $20 million option in a statement.

“At this point of the off-season, based on our current roster and projected plans for 2024, as an organization we cannot commit to the playing time Joey deserves,” Krall said, in part.

He said Votto has been the “heart of Reds baseball” for the last 17 seasons and that his contributions to the team and the community “cannot be measured.”

“He forever will be part of the Reds’ family, and at the appropriate time we will thank and honor him as one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation,” Krall said.

Votto was drafted by the Reds in 2002 and made his big league debut in 2007.

Before making his debut, Votto spent time in Dayton in the minor leagues. He played 171 games with the Dragons over the 2003 and 2004 seasons. He also made a number of injury rehab assignments with the team over the years.

The 40-year-old veteran is a six-time All-Star and was the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player. As CBS Sports reported, he previously said he plans to continue playing for “at least one more year.”

Votto will receive a $7 million contract buyout from Cincinnati.

On Saturday, the team also declined the 2024 club option on catcher Curt Casali.

