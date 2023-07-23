Reds complete weekend sweep of Diamondbacks, pull within half-game of Brewers

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon winning, 7-3, at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds now trail the Milwaukee Brewers by a half-game in the NL Central heading into critical three-game series at Milwaukee starting tomorrow night.
The game was tied at 3-3 when Jake Fraley hit the go-ahead RBI double in the sixth to put Cincinnati ahead, 4-3.
The Reds put the game away with three runs in the eighth. Spencer Steer knocked in a run with an RBI single and Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove in two runs with a single.
Lucas Sims forced a double play in the ninth to end the game.
Cincinnati took a 3-0 lead on a lead-off home run by Elly De La Cruz in the first and a two-run shot by Nick Senzel in the second.
The Diamondbacks scored three times to tie the game in the fifth. Geraldo Perdomo scored on a throwing error by Steer off an infield hit by Ketel Marte. Corbin Carroll’s hit his 21st home run of the year to tie at 3-3.
Derek Law pitched an inning out of the bullpen to get the win for the Reds.
Cincinnati begins a crucial three-game series at Milwaukee tomorrow night.
The Brewers lost to Atlanta, 4-2, Sunday as their lead in the NL Central fell to a half-game.
First pitch between the Reds and Brewers will be at 8:05 p.m.
