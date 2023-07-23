Reds hit 3 straight home runs to beat Diamondbacks

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to help beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-2, Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds were trailing 1-0 with one out in the sixth when T.J. Friedl struck an 0-2 pitch into the visitor’s bullpen in right to tie the game at 1-1.

The next batter, Matt McLain, hit a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall for his 10th home run of the season and put Cincinnati ahead, 2-1.

Jake Fraley drove a 1-1 pitch over the right-field wall to extend the lead to 3-1.

The last time the Reds hit three straight home runs was last July when Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, and Stuart Fairchild each went deep at Yankee Stadium.

Cincinnati rookie Brandon Williams allowed one run on three hits in six innings for his second win of the season. In his last 20 innings, he has given up just five runs with a 2.25 ERA.

Corbin Carroll homered off Reds closer Alexis Diaz in the ninth inning but he finished it off for his 29th save of the season.

Cincinnati goes for the sweep tomorrow afternoon against Arizona.

First pitch is at 1:35 p.m.

