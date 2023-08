Here is the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule: (Bold indicates Home Game )

Sept. 10: At Cleveland Browns @ 1pm (CBS)

Sept. 17 - Baltimore Ravens @ 1pm (CBS)

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles Rams @ 8:15pm (ESPN)

Oct. 1 at Tennessee Titans @ 1pm (FOX)

Oct. 8 at Arizona Cardinals @ 4:05pm (FOX)

Oct. 15 - Seattle Seahawks @ 1pm (CBS)

Oct. 22 - BYE Week

Oct. 29 at San Francisco @ 4:25pm (CBS)

Nov. 5 - Buffalo Bills @ 8:20pm (NBC)

Nov. 12 - Houston Texans @ 1pm (CBS)

Nov. 16 at Baltimore Ravens @ 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Nov. 26 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ 1pm (CBS)

Dec. 04 at Jacksonville Jaguars @ 8:15pm (ESPN)

Dec 10 - Indianapolis Colts @ 1pm (CBS)

Week 15 - TBD - Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 23 at Pittsburgh Steelers @ 4:30pm (NBC)

Dec. 31 at Kansas City Chiefs @ 4:25pm (CBS)

Week 18 - TBD - Cleveland Browns

© 2023 Cox Media Group