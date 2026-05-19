Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Wimbledon because of wrist injury

LONDON — Two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday said he is pulling out of the grass-court Grand Slam event next month because of his lingering wrist injury.

Alcaraz injured his wrist at the Barcelona Open last month, forcing him out of the French Open that starts this weekend.

Alcaraz started the year by winning the Australian Open final to become the youngest man ever to win all four major titles in tennis.

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