Camara signs contract with Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Former University of Dayton forward Toumani Camara has made it official with his new team.

Camara signed his deal with the Phoenix Suns Monday, the team shared on social media.

The Suns drafted Camara last month in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. He was the 52nd overall pick.

Last week, the 6-foot-8 forward was named to Phoenix’s 2023 summer league roster.

The two-time captain became the third Flyer to be drafted in the last six years, following Obi Toppin in 2020 and Kostas Antetokounmpo in 2018. He became the 49th draft pick in Dayton basketball history, according to a university spokesperson.

Camara was also the only player from the Atlantic 10 to be drafted Thursday.

The Belgium-born Camara transferred to Dayton in 2021 from the University of Georgia and played two seasons as a Flyer.

This season he was named First Team All-Atlantic 10 and to the A-10 All-Defensive Team.

Camara led the Flyers in rebounding and steals. He was second in scoring, minutes, field goal percentage, and blocked shots. He also led the conference in rebounding.





