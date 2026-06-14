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Bud Cauley wins the Canadian Open to cap long comeback from 2018 car accident

By Associated Press
Canadian Open Golf Bud Cauley, of the UnitedStates, watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Caledon, Ontario, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Frank Gunn/Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press vi)
By Associated Press

CALEDON, Ontario — Bud Cauley took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th and won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, eight years after his career nearly ended in a car accident at the Memorial Tournament.

The 36-year-old Cauley won in his 239th tour start — just over two years after he finally returned to the PGA Tour following the accident. He was a passenger in a car when he sustained six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung and fractured left leg.

On Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Cauley closed with a 5-under 65 to get to 17-under 263. He began the round a stroke behind Jackson Suber.

Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on 13 and a 15-footer on 15 — both par 4s. After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th.

Matt Fitzpatrick was second to take the FedEx Cup lead. He eagled the 18th in a 64.

Viktor Hovland was third at 14 under after a 65. Suber (70), Jesper Svensson (68), Jimmy Stanger (67) and Brice Garnett (68) were another stroke back.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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