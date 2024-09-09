Browns offense struggles in season-opening loss to Cowboys

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns offense struggled against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon in a 33-17 loss.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked six times and the Browns committed 11 penalties, 7 were called against the offense.
Watson also threw two interceptions as Cleveland went 2-15 on third down.
Cleveland forced a three-and-out to start the game and took a 3-0 lead on a Dustin Hopkins field goal. But Dak Prescott found Brandin Cooks for a 21-year-old touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead for good, 7-3 after one quarter.
Former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott added a three-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the second quarter to extend Dallas’ lead to 14-3. Brandon Aubrey made a pair of field goals, 57 and 40 yards, that expanded Cowboy advantage to 20-3 at halftime.
After the Browns went three-and-out to open the third quarter, KaVontae Turpin returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown to push the lead further, 27-3.
Jerry Jeudy and Jerome Ford scored touchdowns for Cleveland, but the game was out of reach.
Cleveland will look to bounce back on Sept. 15 at Jacksonville.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
The game will be televised on Channel 7 and also broadcast on WHIO Radio.
