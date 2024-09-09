Sports

Browns offense struggles in season-opening loss to Cowboys

By WHIO Staff

Cowboys Browns Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is helped up by James Hudson III, left, after Watson threw an incomplete pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns offense struggled against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon in a 33-17 loss.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked six times and the Browns committed 11 penalties, 7 were called against the offense.

Watson also threw two interceptions as Cleveland went 2-15 on third down.

Cleveland forced a three-and-out to start the game and took a 3-0 lead on a Dustin Hopkins field goal. But Dak Prescott found Brandin Cooks for a 21-year-old touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead for good, 7-3 after one quarter.

Former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott added a three-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the second quarter to extend Dallas’ lead to 14-3. Brandon Aubrey made a pair of field goals, 57 and 40 yards, that expanded Cowboy advantage to 20-3 at halftime.

After the Browns went three-and-out to open the third quarter, KaVontae Turpin returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown to push the lead further, 27-3.

Jerry Jeudy and Jerome Ford scored touchdowns for Cleveland, but the game was out of reach.

Cleveland will look to bounce back on Sept. 15 at Jacksonville.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and also broadcast on WHIO Radio.

Cowboys Browns Football Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) is stopped after making a catch by Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) and cornerback Caelen Carson, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Cowboys Browns Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, right, and others after a short carry in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Most Read