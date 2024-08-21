2024 Cleveland Browns Schedule

Here is the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule: (Bold indicates Home Game)
Sept. 8 - Dallas Cowboys @ 4:25pm (FOX)
Sept. 15 at Jacksonville Jaguars @ 1pm (CBS)
Sept. 22 - New York Giants @ 1pm (FOX)
Sept. 29 at Las Vegas Raiders @ 4:25pm (CBS)
Oct. 6 at Washington Commanders @ 1pm (FOX)
Oct. 13 at Philadelphia Phillies @ 1pm (FOX)
Oct. 20 - Cincinnati Bengals @ 1pm (CBS)
Oct. 27 - Baltimore Ravens @ 1pm (CBS)
Nov. 3 - Los Angeles Chargers @ 1pm (CBS)
WEEK 10 BYE
Nov. 17 at New Orleans Saints @ 1pm (FOX)
Nov. 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ 8:15pm (Amazon Prime)
Dec. 2 at Denver Broncos @ 8:15pm (ESPN)
Dec. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers @ 1pm (CBS)
Dec. 15 - Kansas City Chiefs @ 1pm (CBS)
Dec. 19 at Cincinnati Bengals @ 8:15pm (Amazon Prime)
Dec. 29 - Miami Dolphins @ 8:20pm (NBC)
Week 18 @ Baltimore Ravens - TBD
