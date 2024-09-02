Bengals announced UConn men’s basketball as Week 1 Ruler of the Jungle

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals announced that Week 1′s Ruler of the Jungle will have a championship pedigree.

The team announced that UConn’s head men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley will be the Week 1 Ruler of the Jungle.

Sunday’s announcement came after the team posted a tease Saturday on social media.

“Hey @dhurley15 are you free next Sunday around 1?” the team asked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hurley replied.

“Let’s go!! Home opener…Bringing Championship Vibes and Mojo to the Jungle!!” he wrote. “Who Dey!!!

The Bengals made it official on Sunday afternoon.

“Introducing week 1 Ruler of The Jungle... 2x NCAA National Champion Coach @dhurley15,” the team said.

Hurley has led UConn to back-to-back NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championships.

He’s familiar with Ohio having coached against the Dayton Flyers while at Rhode Island from 2012-2018.

Cincinnati will open the 2024 season on Sunday when they host the New England Patriots from Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

Let’s go!! Home opener…Bringing Championship Vibes and Mojo to the Jungle!! Who Dey!!! 🐅🏆 https://t.co/V1RPodZ9Xf — Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) September 1, 2024

