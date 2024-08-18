Cincinnati Bengals to open season in all-orange uniform

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are ready to open their season with a brand-new tradition.

Cincinnati’s home opener against the New England Patriots will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8. starting at 1 p.m.

The Bengals will be decked out in all-orange uniforms for the first time in team history.

Players will wear orange helmets, jerseys, and pants. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to create an “Orange Out” at Paycor Stadium.

“Orange is the color of energy, confidence and optimism — three key traits that we want starting our season. Pairing our new orange pants with our orange jerseys and orange helmets will create a vibrant look that is instantly recognizable, especially when our fans join in to create an Orange Out.” Cincinnati Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement said in a release.

According to the Cincinnati Bengals’ website, that isn’t all they have planned for the home opener.

The team will host a weeklong celebration ahead of the game.

Starting Aug. 28, “Open In Orange” t-shirts will be available for purchase at Taste of the Bengals. These shirts will benefit the Freestore Foodbank.

The team also teased a “special Bengals integration” during the Cincinnati Riverfest on Sept. 1, according to their website.

