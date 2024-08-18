Cat with ‘rare’ cancer finds forever home

DAYTON — A very special cat in the Miami Valley has found his forever home.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton announced that Griffin, who suffers from a “rare and aggressive cancer,” has finally been adopted.

The humane society previously said it was in search of someone who would be able to provide him with a loving hospice home.

>> Chicken nuggets, tenders recalled, could contain metal wire

“Despite his illness, Griffin’s spirit is remarkable. He craves affection and offers endless purrs,” the humane society said in a social media post.

On Saturday, the humane society provided an update saying he has found a new home.

“We’re overjoyed to announce that Griffin has found his forever home!” the post said. “His new adopter is an incredible person with a history of rescuing special needs cats, and we’re confident Griffin will be showered with love and care for the time he has left.”

©2024 Cox Media Group