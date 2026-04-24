Sports

Alcaraz won't defend his French Open title due to wrist injury

Spain Laureus Awards Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP)

MADRID — Two-time defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz won’t attempt to defend his title due to a wrist injury, the Spanish player said on Friday.

Alcaraz posted on his X account that he would not play either in Rome or Roland Garros as he recovers from an injury that he picked up at the Barcelona Open this month.

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