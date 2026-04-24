Alcaraz won't defend his French Open title due to wrist injury

MADRID — Two-time defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz won’t attempt to defend his title due to a wrist injury, the Spanish player said on Friday.

Alcaraz posted on his X account that he would not play either in Rome or Roland Garros as he recovers from an injury that he picked up at the Barcelona Open this month.

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